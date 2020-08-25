Menu
Offbeat

‘Is that for real?’ Bay Lotto winner can’t believe call

Carlie Walker
25th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
A HERVEY Bay retiree couldn't believe his luck when he got a phone call letting him know he had won a lotto prize.

The man won $102,307.60 in the Super 66 draw on August 15.

An official from the Lott broke the news to the man, who had been oblivious to his good fortune.

"Is that for real?" he said.

"Are you sure about that?

"Wow. Thank you. That's a lovely surprise.

"I had no idea, I hadn't thought to check my entry.

"This is certainly the nicest phone call I could imagine receiving on a Monday morning.

"I've been playing for a little while now so it's great to have a win."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the winner said it would enhance his retirement.

"Perhaps we will do a little bit of travelling, throughout Queensland to begin with and then further abroad when the borders open," he said.

"We're retired so we will really be able to enjoy this throughout our retirement.

"It will be fantastic."

Super 66 is an add-on game played with Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto, Oz Lotto and Powerball.

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

hervey bay lotto surprise win winner
Fraser Coast Chronicle

