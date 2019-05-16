Menu
TOP FEAST: Nga Ho is thrilled her restaurant ranked so highly among Gatton Star readers.
TOP FEAST: Nga Ho is thrilled her restaurant ranked so highly among Gatton Star readers. Ebony Graveur
Is Forest Hill the region's dining capital?

Ebony Graveur
15th May 2019 5:05 PM

THIS week two Forest Hill eateries topped the charts, turning heads among the region's restaurant-goers.

Via our Facebook page, the Gatton Star asked readers where they would take guests for a meal if they wanted to impress.

Viet Kitchen head chef and manager Nga Ho was thrilled the family-owned Asian fusion restaurant came out on top.

"I'm very happy, of course,” she said.

"My friend asked me once why I'm located in the 'middle of nowhere' but I told her we have lots of customer support and that a lot of people like us.”

The restaurant has been running for three years and has been gaining attention since it opened its doors.

Ms Ho also mentioned how guests regularly commented on the decor.

"We have very typical olden-day Aussie decorations ... and people seem to really like it,” she said.

Across the street, Cafe 4342 also gained attention on the Facebook post. Owner Richard Drouin said he was happy people were enjoying the food.

"It's what we've been trying to do for a number of years and it's pleasing to know people are appreciating the effort we're going to,” he said.

"People come from Brisbane for our burgers.”

Gatton Star

