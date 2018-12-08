Irrigators, businesses urged to write response

IRRIGATORS and business owners wishing to respond to the proposed Central Lockyer Water Allocations in the draft Morton Resource Plan with a written submission will have an opportunity at a workshop.

Next Wednesday, a workshop will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre to equip irrigators with the tools to produce a written submission and express their concerns.

Lockyer Water Users Forum Chairman Paul Emmerson said making submissions was the only mechanism for irrigators to argue their case on what the impacts of allocations would be on their enterprise.

"We know that only one third of the irrigators have had any face to face contact with the department over the allocations," he said.

All businesses, not just irrigators, are being encouragedto understand the Draft Water Plan, and let the Government know their thoughts and how it may impact them and their business operation.

The evening will be facilitated by Ian Johnson from the Queensland Farmers Federation.

Submission writing forum, Wednesday, December 12 from 4pm to 6pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.