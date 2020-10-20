Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Debt collector collapses owing $1.2m

by Anthony Marx
20th Oct 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

You know that irony is alive and well when debt collectors go to the wall.

Brisbane-based Nexxa Portfolio Management collapsed this month owing about $1.2m.

Sole director and owner Dan O'Farrell has tapped administrator David Stimpson to clean up the mess.

David Stimpson from SV Partners.
David Stimpson from SV Partners.

Creditors are set to meet for the first time this week and Stimpson told City Beat that he's hopeful the firm, which is part of a larger group, can be resuscitated through a "deed of company arrangement''.

"The underlying business is good. The administration is about tidying up the balance sheet and protecting the business so they can trade on,'' he said.

O'Farrell did not return calls seeking comment on Monday.

Launched in 2012, Nexxa and related entity Credit Four manage more than $620m of delinquent debts. In addition to Brisbane, they have outposts in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide too.

Community Newsletter SignUp
economy editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime More than 90 per cent of people hit with hefty covid fines have failed to pay them, with the State Government waiting on millions in unpaid debts.

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        Man yells at magistrate, storms out of Gatton court

        Premium Content Man yells at magistrate, storms out of Gatton court

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man has yelled at a magistrate in Gatton Court today then stormed...