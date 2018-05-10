Why Toowoomba's Irish Club is set to run out of Guinness

LOW STOCK: Irish Club Hotel owner Cameron Mayes said Toowoomba’s Irish Club Hotel was facing the possibility of running out of Guinness. Picture: Kevin Farmer

IT'S not quite the pub with no beer, but an Irish Club with no Guinness is getting close.

That's the potential scenario facing Toowoomba's Irish Club Hotel owner Cameron Mayes who at the time of print was down to two kegs of the Irish staple beer.

It all comes from the cyber attack on Australian businesses including the Brisbane headquarters of Queensland's beer giant Castlemaine Perkins which not only makes and supplies the popular XXXX products but Guinness.

"At the moment, beer orders are up in the air," Mr Mayes said.

"I call every day with orders or to see where my orders are, and they can't tell me because their computers have been hacked.

"It's devastating for them and for us, because we don't know if and when our orders will be met.

"At the moment, it's a case of putting in the orders and hope for the best."

Mr Mayes said he hoped to have his orders filled in the next couple of days, but he couldn't guarantee that.

As of the weekend, he had two kegs of Guinness in stock, but he had an adequate supply of alternate beverages.

"We go through a lot of Guinness here," he said.

"On Friday we did two kegs of Guinness in what was a big night for the pub.

"You know, we've had to deal with the drought, the bushfires, the coronavirus and now the cyber virus.

"It's so bad the boss of this place isn't drinking Guinness, so there's some left for the patrons … and I like my Guinness."