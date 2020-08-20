Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

Lachlan Mcivor
20th Aug 2020 10:39 AM
AN Ipswich woman in her 70s who works at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is the only new coronavirus case in Queensland today with eight active cases across the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the woman continued to work at the Wacol facility, even after she fell sick.

"She lives in the Ipswich region and the contact tracing is now happening because she worked at the youth detention centre at Wacol," she said.

"There hasn't been any visitors at the youth detention centre because of our concerns with those young women who came back from Victoria from July 27 until Monday.

"That's a whole lot of contact tracing that does not have to happen.

"We have a very strong management plan in place for events like this and those plans are now being activated with the staff of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and also with Queensland Health.

"We will be speaking to her close contacts, with her family members to try and identify a connection of where it has come from."

MORE TO COME

