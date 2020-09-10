Ipswich trainer’s greatest thrill at home track

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

IPSWICH trainer Ken Perrin collected his first home track win at Ipswich today.

His charge Big Jake won the second race of the day in comfortable fashion with Adam Sewell aboard.

Perrin has been training at Colleyville Road at Mutdapilly for almost a decade with a team of a half dozen in work.

While training with success from his Ipswich base, Perrin has never been able to collect a win there.

Despite amassing wins at many SEQ tracks including Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Gatton, Esk, Beaudesert, Warwick and even Ballina in NSW, it was a home town win that Perrin had most yearned for during his training time at Ipswich.

“This is a great thrill – my most important win,’’ Perrin said, having previously collected a number of placings at the Ipswich track.

It was just the third career start for Big Jake who collected his maiden win at Toowoomba in July.

At the next start in August, Big Jake didn’t handle the soft conditions at Ipswich finishing at the tail of a seven horse field.

Jockey Adam Sewell positions Big Jake for a winning run at Ipswich racetrack today. Picture: Claire Power

Today’s win bolstered the prize money earnings to $22,000 from three starts yielding two wins. Maintaining the win rate will be the difficult part as he rises through the grades. However the four-year-old son of Bel Esprit has started his racing career in promising fashion.

Perrin was quick after the race to note how happy he has been with the training facilities at Ipswich over the past decade. That was especially so now with the refurbishments and infrastructure improvements which have recently been made.

Despite a few hiccups with the new facilities they have been dramatically improved.

In the following race there were more connections happy to reach a long awaited milestone as Tegan Harrison guided five-year-old gelding Aceme to his first career win for trainer Mick Mair at his 26th start.

Spring carnivals underway despite restrictions

THE Spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne are well under way though on a very different basis than ever before.

This is especially the case in Melbourne where the coronavirus has had its greatest impact across Australia to date.

While all eastern states had patron-free racing for a period, Brisbane and Sydney now allow attendances with various restrictions.

However, in Victoria there has been a return to patron free racing after the second wave of coronavirus outbreak. The Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes will be contested on Saturday in front of an empty house at the Flemington Racecourse.

A strong field is in store with last year’s Melbourne Cup winner Vow and Declare wearing the number 1 saddlecloth. Last year’s surprise winner Gatting is accepted as well as a dozen Group 1 winners in the field.

Russian Camelot is the race favourite after the northern hemisphere bred three year old beat other entries Dalasan and Warning in the South Australian Derby. That win coming from last to win by two lengths stamped the emerging Irish bred entire as a potential star of the Spring.

While there will be no patrons at Flemington, there will be many watching footage of the racing as popularity for the sport builds on the unexpected surge of the past six months.

Ipswich Spring Cup

THE running of the Ipswich Spring Cup on Saturday, September 19, will combine with the opening of the new Ipswich Racing Precinct.

Two state ministers, three state Members of Parliament, a federal Member of Parliament, and the Ipswich Mayor and all councillors will give strong multi-level government support to the milestone event.

An attendance nearing the maximum number of patrons available under COVID rules is expected.