Ipswich school 'deliberately' set on fire overnight

Rae Wilson
by
8th Sep 2018 4:12 AM

QUICK action from firefighters has prevented extensive damage to a school in Goodna overnight.

Police are investigating the suspicious building fire at Westside Christian College, with initial investigations indicating the fire was deliberately lit.

About 11pm, police and emergency services were called to the premises on Stuart Street to find a building well involved in fire.

Emergency services promptly extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building sustained significant damage including the front, ceiling and roof.


 

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A crime scene has been established with scientific officers attending.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are urged to phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

