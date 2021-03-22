Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Ipswich man pleads guilty to trespassing in Plainland home

Hugh Suffell
22nd Mar 2021 3:15 PM
A Wulkuraka man who entered an abandoned property before jacking up a car to steal its muffler has been handed a heavy fine in court for the offences.

Brett James John Venardis, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of trespass in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, after he was caught attempting to steal parts from a car at a Plainland address in February.

The court was told police were called to a Warrego Highway address on February 21, after a neighbour to a vacant house observed two men attempting to jack up a car.

Police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said Venardis “proceeded to lift the car using a trolley jack and attempt to remove a muffler and catalytic converter from a parked car before being interrupted by a neighbour”.

Police intercepted Venardis and another man driving on the Warrego Highway and questioned the pair over the matter.

Venardis admitted to police he had been “driving around looking for car parts” and was charged, senior constable Willson said.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Venardis told Magistrate Howard Osborne the facts were “true”.

His criminal history was tendered to the court.

Mr Osborne convicted and fined Venardis $500, referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.

