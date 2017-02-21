Ipswich Jets land in Laidley

Veisinia Wiencke and her two daughters at the Jets trial games at Laidley.

LAIDLEY welcomed the Ipswich Jets and Eastern Suburbs Tigers on Saturday for a day of rugby league action at the Recreation Reserve.

A big crowd caught the four games and it wasn't just the locals who came out in force, with supporters from both clubs making the trek to cheer on their sides.

The day was set up as a connection between the Valley Dragons and Laidley Lions Junior rugby league clubs, who manned the canteen and bar to fundraise before their own seasons kicked off.

The Jets U18's triumphed 26-14, the U20's game was won by Easts 24-8, the Easts BRL side were victorious 46-16 and the Intrust Super Cup clash was won by Easts 36-16.

Check out some of the action from both on and off the field below: