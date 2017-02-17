Ipswich Jets all set to land in Laidley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Laidley is gearing up to host one of Queensland's premier rugby league clubs on Saturday.

The Laidley Recreation Reserve will be the setting as the Ipswich Jets play four trial games against the Brisbane based club Eastern Suburbs Tigers.

Jets CEO Jason Cubit said the club was looking forward to stepping out onto the field.

'It's one of the best country facilities around with the new grandstand and some of the new facilities here as well,” Mr Cubit said.

On top of games featuring the under-18s, 19s and reserve grade sides, this will be the final pre season hit-out for the Jets' Intrust Super Cup team before their season begins at the start of March.

"This game is crucial so we'll be bringing our strongest squads out,” he said.

"The coaches will be looking to get the combinations right in preparation for our first fixture.”

The day is set up in connection with the Valley Dragons and Laidley Lions Junior rugby league clubs.

Lions president Wendy Lillie was excited for the young players to catch some top class action.

"It's just a perfect opportunity for them to come down, have some fun with Mum and Dad and get to meet the players,” Mrs Lillie said.

Entry is free with the first game kicking off at 3pm and the Intrust Super Cup team set to play at 7:30pm.