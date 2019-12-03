Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jean Bell is celebrating her 100th birthday on December 3, 2019. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Jean Bell is celebrating her 100th birthday on December 3, 2019. Photo: Cordell Richardson
News

Ipswich great, great grandmother joins exclusive club

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH’S Jean Bell has become the newest member of an exclusive club that only a few people are lucky enough to join.

Today is Jean’s 100th birthday, but the beloved great grandmother has had several days of celebrating.

Her family and friends gathered at the Ipswich Bowls Club on Sunday for a party in her honour.

Jean is the third person in her family to reach triple digits. Her sister Beryl is 102 and another sister, who has now passed, lived to be 103.

When asked about her secret to a long and happy life, Jean said the key was eating healthy, staying active and spending as much time as possible with friends and family.

“I’m hardly ever home,” the centenarian said, laughing.

“I go and play bowls three days a week and I also like to cook and water the garden.”

Her daughter Debbie Green agreed, saying “we have to make appointments to see her because she is always so busy”.

Jean Bell (nee Hines) was born on December 3, 1919. She grew up on a small farm at Mutdapilly and moved out of home at age 16 and went to live with a solicitor and their family and work as a maid.

She married George Bell when she was 18 and they spent 66 happy years together before he passed away in 2004.

The pair loved to play lawn bowls, taking up the sport at the Booval Bowling Club (now Swifts) in 1972 and then joined the Ipswich Bowls Club in 1988 where Jean is still an active member today.

Jean is the matriarch of a family that spans five generations. She has six children, 21 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        premium_icon Jobseeker turned away by job agency for being too old

        News A pensioner says he feels unsupported in his efforts to “get off the pension”, after being turned away from a job agency for being too old.

        Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        premium_icon Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

        Crime ‘I thought I could sort it out myself,’ man tells Gatton Magistrates Court.

        Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        premium_icon Residents shocked after hearing shots in quiet neighbourhood

        Crime Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm last...

        Summer of discovery awaits at Somerset libraries

        Summer of discovery awaits at Somerset libraries

        News Libraries throughout the Somerset will be hosting Summer Reading Club sessions...