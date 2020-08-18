Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News Scott Morrison has made a personal plea to Annastacia Palaszczuk for “critical” changes to Queensland’s border restrictions.

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan

        Mystery illness drives woman to grow, bake with marijuana

        Premium Content Mystery illness drives woman to grow, bake with marijuana

        Crime A LOCKYER woman has sought a prescription for CBD products after she got on the...

        Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

        Premium Content Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

        Crime After police discovered marijuana in the 19yo's car, they headed to his home to...