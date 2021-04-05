Menu
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
5th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
It has been two weeks since the death of a 51-year-old man who allegedly sustained a fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on March 22.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing into the man's death, with the incident still being treated as "suspicious".

The spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

