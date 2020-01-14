Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORECAST: How this week’s likely rainfall is shaping up

        premium_icon FORECAST: How this week’s likely rainfall is shaping up

        News Weekend rain was hit and miss, disappointing some and delighting others with a decent drop.

        Spring carnival shapes swimmers for Australia Day races

        Spring carnival shapes swimmers for Australia Day races

        News Gatton swimmers are heading into the upcoming Australia Day 800m Classic with a...

        More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        premium_icon More Angels needed to support kids in foster care

        News Pyjama Foundation’s desperate plea for more volunteers

        Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        premium_icon Mum of nine warns friends joint could be laced with meth

        News While smoking a joint with her friends, a mum of nine warned them there could be...