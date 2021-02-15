Menu
Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at Mulgowie.
Investigation underway after woman suffers critical injuries

Hugh Suffell
15th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
Forensic crash investigators have started to piece together the events that led to a serious single vehicle crash and a woman suffering critical injuries in the early hours of Monday morning at Mulgowie.

EARLIER: Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole

A Queensland police spokesman said initial investigations indicate that just after 2am a Toyota sedan hit a power pole out the front of the Mulgowie Hotel on Mulgowie Road.

A 29-year-old woman believed to be the passenger of the car was airlifted with life threatening injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 23-year-old female driver was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information to contact police.

forensic crash investigation unit
Gatton Star

