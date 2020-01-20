Investigation underway after Allora man’s death

FURTHER ASSISTANCE: Police are appealing for further assistance from drivers along Warwick Allora Rd on Sunday morning.

A MAN has died after his car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning in Deuchar.

A white four-wheel-drive Jeep collided with a tree on Warwick Allora Rd, just south of the intersection with Wheatvale Rd at around 10.45am.

The 57-year-old Allora man - the sole occupant of the car - was declared dead at the scene.

Allora's police Sergeant Damian Grace said numerous crews from Allora, Clifton and Warwick were called to the incident.

"There were four police officers from Allora and Clifton that attended the scene," Sgt Grace said.

"Along with a Warwick scene of crime officer and multiple staff from Warwick and Clifton ambulance service.

"Members of the Warwick QFES were also called."

Police are urging drivers who were travelling along Warwick Allora Rd between 9.45-11am on Sunday and saw the white Jeep or have dashcam footage to contact them.

A forensic crash team is investigating the incident.

With the crash potentially occurring 15-20 minutes prior to their arrival at the scene, Sgt Grace said the investigation was looking to narrow down how events unfolded.

"The crash team will look at the scene, road conditions, weather conditions and an inspection of the vehicle will be done," he said.

"They will also look at the health of the man to determine if there were any other contributing factors."