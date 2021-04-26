Investigation launched into conditions at Bravus rail site

A union has launched a probe into the conditions at the Carmichael rail site following complaints from workers about their accommodation.

Rail Tram and Bus Union Queensland branch secretary Peter Allen said the RTBU was at the start of its investigation.

"When we see these sorts of companies who use pretty non-competitive agreements that are designed to drive wages down, and to create this sort of ultimate flexibility in their rosters which they appear to have done, then we get concerned about what that might mean for safety implications in our industry," Mr Allen said.

"Our industry is a safety critical one. Safety is front of mind for everyone.

"We're just at the beginning of our investigation to ensure that Queensland rail safety standards are maintained as they should be."

He said the RTBU had received complaints from both members and anonymous tip-offs about the Carmichael rail project accommodation camp.

"The concerns were its proximity to the work site and the state of it," Mr Allen said.

"It was just a really poor facility."

Queensland made sleepers were laid for the 200km Carmichael Rail network to a coal export terminal near Bowen for Bravus.

When describing the conditions and accommodation, Mr Allen said a worker told him they were "promised the world then handed an atlas".

Bravus Mining and Resources is building the 200km narrow-gauge rail project to connect the Carmichael Mine to the North Queensland Export Terminal via existing rail infrastructure.

The company said this would allow it to export Queensland coal faster, to meet the global demand.

Australian companies Martinus and BMD are completing the civil construction works on the rail line with girders and concrete culverts being produced locally in central Queensland.

A Bravus spokeswoman said as at 1pm on April 23 2021, it not received any communication or correspondence from the RTBU of any investigation being undertaken.

"We understand that Martinus has also not received any correspondence about an investigation at this stage," she said.

"We regularly communicate with our people and there are mechanisms in place to receive feedback on our camp conditions, which enables us to promptly address any issues when they're raised."

Steel track has been delivered to develop the rail line for Adani's Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird

Mr Allen said RTBU safety experts would be undertaking in-person site inspections as part of the investigation.

"This is a really big project, it employs a lot of people and we just won't accept substandard safety," Mr Allen said.

The RTBU is urging any workers with concerns about the Carmichael rail network to contact their Mackay or Brisbane offices.

Complaints can be made anonymously.

