Investigating things that go bump in the night in the valley

ON THE CASE: Encompassing Australia lead investigator Kade Jones will soon be in the Lockyer Valley.

THERE are certain places that can just give you the creeps and send a shiver down your spine.

But help may soon be on its way to shed some light on haunted places in the region.

Encompassing Australia have travelled the country since 2009, exploring and researching historic and haunted locations from coast to coast.

In July, they are set to visit sites in the Lockyer Valley.

Lead investigator Kade Jones urged residents who knew of any haunted locations to let them know ahead of time.

"The more sites that we can have the better,” Mr Jones said.

"If you have an event or a story or something that happened to a loved one or a friend, or something happened to your after, let us know.

"There are that many people out there, thousands, that have had experiences in some kind of way.”

The group have visited some of the most notorious places in Australia including Boggo Road Gaol and the Jenolan Caves, and Mr Jones was excited about the prospect of tackling the historic sites in the valley.

"There are a lot of old historic homesteads and areas that we don't know a whole lot about,” he said.

Doing their homework before heading into a new area was always important.

"And no one else in the country has the experience and the gear that we have,” he said.

Many may be sceptical of the paranormal, but Mr Jones said he had swayed plenty of doubters.

"If people are concerned or confused if a place is haunted, we try and communicate and get proof.”

To send tips or stories to Encompassing Australia, email them on admin@ encompassingaustralia.com.