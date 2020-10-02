Menu
Bruce and Denise Morcombe say they couldn’t be happier after the sale of the Morcombe Foundation’s Build it for the Kids Home. Photo: Patrick Woods
Property

Interstate bidders snap up Morcombe Foundation home

Tegan Annett
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
A South Australian couple outbid two locals for the purchase of a Sunshine Coast home built with the help of generosity from local builders and subcontractors.

The sold sticker will go on the for sale sign outside the Daniel Morcombe Foundation's Build it for the Kids Home at Harmony, after the four-bedroom home was snapped up by the highest bidders at Sunday's auction.

While the property was passed in at auction, it sold in the days following to the South Australian couple with their winning bid of $630,000.

The profit of $160,000 will go towards the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, to help the delivery of child safety education and counselling services.

The project was a joint effort between the foundation, construction firm Murphy Homes and AVID Property Group.

There was a six-week campaign to market the Harmony home. Photo: Patrick Woods
It was built by Murphy Homes on one of Harmony's best blocks.

The home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a large alfresco area and an outdoor fire pit and pool.

It also has a bright, red letterbox, the same colour as the shirt Daniel Morcombe was wearing the day he went missing on December 7, 2003.

The six week marketing campaign was run by Natalie Tink and the home was auctioned by Ray White Maroochydore's Dan Sowden.

Mr Sowden said three bidders competed for the home on auction day, including the South Australian buyers and two local groups.

There were three bidders on auction day, two local groups and the South Australian buyers. Photo: Patrick Woods
"After a few days canvassing all conditional interest in the home, it was successfully sold to the South Australian buyers who are soon to move to the Coast," Mr Sowden said.

Foundation founders Bruce and Denise Morcombe said they could not be happier with the result.

Mrs Morcombe said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone involved in the project, and that the money raised would go directly towards helping young victims of crime.

AVID Property Group general manger Queensland Bruce Harper said it had been an

incredible 12 months watching the home take shape.

The South Australian buyers of the Build it for the Kids home will move to the Coast soon. Photo: Patrick Woods
"I know that everyone here at AVID couldn't be prouder to be part of this very worthwhile

cause - so many of us have children and to have the Morcombe's legacy right here in the

heart of Harmony means a lot to us," Mr Harper said.

There were more than 60 suppliers that contributed to the build.

The Build it for the Kids home sold for $630,000, resulting in a $160,000 donation to the Morcombe Foundation. Photo: Patrick Woods
