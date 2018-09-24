‘Wild’ Bachelor plot twist stuns fans

A VERY surprising rose ceremony during a recent episode of The Bachelor: Vietnam has worldwide fans of the franchise hooked.

Female contestants Minh Thu and Truc Nhu shocked their fellow competitors and the show's Bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, when they decided to leave the competition - together.

"I went into this competition to find love and I've found that love for myself, but it isn't with you," Thu told the man whose affections she was supposed to be vying for. "It's with someone else."

Minh Thu lays it all on the line.

She walked over to her fellow competitor, who embraced her and started crying.

"Come home with me. Come home with me," she pleaded, and Nhu agreed, the pair departing together.

‘Come home with me.’ BOOM.

Watch the segment below:

As the clip has gained traction on social media, Bach fans worldwide united to ask: Why doesn't anything this juicy ever happen on my country's Bachelor?

But if you were wanting this same-sex love story to have a happy ending, you're out of luck: It seems that, having left the show despite pleas from the Bach to stay, Truc Nhu then changed her mind again.

"After talking to Trung, I've changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey," she said later as she re-entered the competition. Boo.

After putting her heart on the line like that, surely Minh Thu deserves to be the next Vietnamese Bachelorette - same-sex edition?