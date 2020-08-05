Menu
Jonathan Swan's interview with the US President has gone viral around the world.
Offbeat

Internet explodes after Trump interview

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Aug 2020 7:37 PM

An excruciating interview with a respected Aussie reporter and US President Donald Trump is producing hundreds of memes after going viral.

Mr Trump sat down with Axios's national political correspondent, Jonathan Swan, which was aired by HBO this week. Swan grilled Mr Trump about the US' response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the President insisting the US was "under control".

Swan, who continued to ask Mr Trump what he meant, reminded the President throughout the interview "a thousand Americans are dying a day". Swan appeared confused by the President's responses, and photos of his perplexed reactions have gone viral.

 

 

 

 

The Axios interview has since gone viral with Swan praised for his prosecutorial questioning of Mr Trump, as well as what many have said played out to be a sitcom-type scenario.

 

 

 

 

During the interview, Mr Trump began handing Mr Swan charts and graphs.

A particularly awkward part of the interview is where Mr Trump begins waving different charts at Swan and explaining how his interpretation of death rate data makes the US a world leader in coronavirus.

Holding a chart he tells Swan, "Here's one right here, United States. The number of cases - have a look. We're last. Meaning we're first."

Swan responds, "Last? I don't know what we're first in."

‘We're last, meaning first,’ Mr Trump said during the interview.
And of course some making memes were still remembering the last time the President went viral for making comments about medical science.

Last month Mr Trump explained a cognitive test which involved him recalling the words "person, woman, man, camera, TV" was "very hard".

Originally published as Internet explodes after Trump interview

One of the memes shared on Twitter.
