Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIG FINE: A student was fined $500 after pleading guilty to driving twice while his licence was expired.
BIG FINE: A student was fined $500 after pleading guilty to driving twice while his licence was expired.
News

Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE plan was to renew his licence when he got back to his home country but the trip to Sri Lanka didn't come quickly enough for one man on a student visa.

Charintha Kurupitage, 26, was in his grey Mazda near a park in Helidon Spa on November 25 when he was approached by police about 2.10pm.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told Kurupitage said to police he was at the park on a rest from driving.

Checking Kurupitage's Sri Lankan driver's licence, police warned him that it had expired two days earlier and told him he was not legally allowed to drive.

The accounting student was caught driving again two weeks later on the Warrego Highway, Plainland.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court Kurupitage had said to police he was aware his license had expired and knew he shouldn't have been driving.

"He stated in the following months it was his intention to return to Sri Lanka," Sgt Windsor said.

"And he was going to have his licence renewed upon his return."

Police confiscated the car's number plates and Kurupitage was charged with driving without a licence.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and wad fined $500.

His conviction was not recorded.

crimes gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        ‘Vapodrops Bandit’ urged to clean up act on rail trail

        News Users of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are becoming increasingly annoyed by the actions of litterbugs.

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

        News A Somerset community has contributed to a massive fundraising effort in support of...

        Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        premium_icon Driver discovers you should always open official mail

        News A 21-year-old woman ignored an important letter warning her not to drive until her...

        Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital after fallen tree traps him

        News Horror tree lopping accident traps man for hours on rural property