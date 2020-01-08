Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

BIG FINE: A student was fined $500 after pleading guilty to driving twice while his licence was expired.

THE plan was to renew his licence when he got back to his home country but the trip to Sri Lanka didn't come quickly enough for one man on a student visa.

Charintha Kurupitage, 26, was in his grey Mazda near a park in Helidon Spa on November 25 when he was approached by police about 2.10pm.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told Kurupitage said to police he was at the park on a rest from driving.

Checking Kurupitage's Sri Lankan driver's licence, police warned him that it had expired two days earlier and told him he was not legally allowed to drive.

The accounting student was caught driving again two weeks later on the Warrego Highway, Plainland.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court Kurupitage had said to police he was aware his license had expired and knew he shouldn't have been driving.

"He stated in the following months it was his intention to return to Sri Lanka," Sgt Windsor said.

"And he was going to have his licence renewed upon his return."

Police confiscated the car's number plates and Kurupitage was charged with driving without a licence.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and wad fined $500.

His conviction was not recorded.