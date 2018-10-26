International student inspired by toastmasters

SPEAK UP: International student Acep Usman Abdullah joined the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters because he wanted to become a Master of Ceremonies.

Name: Acep Usman Abdullah

Occupation: International student (Master of Animal Science at UQ Gatton)

Age: 28

Marital Status: Single

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club?

I have a great mentor, Carolyn Becker, who always supports me to grow. I was so impressed that many people in this club have powerful and inspiring speeches which I could learn from.

Why did you decide to get involved with the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club?

I joined the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club because I am interested in becoming a master of ceremonies. But delivering speeches in English is not so easy for me. From the first meeting that I attended as a guest, I observed Lockyer Valley Toastmasters to be a good place to improve my public speaking skills within a friendly, nurturing and welcoming environment.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Idell Wadley. She was an inspiring MC during Lockyer Valley Multicultural Festival in 2017 and 2018.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I managed to organise and participate in some local community engagement programs while living in Australia.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Don't stop learning and teaching.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to see all nations in the world become developed countries and peaceful so no one is left behind and no one dominates others.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I keep thinking I am in my undergraduate degree, so under 20 years old.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Playing social badminton every Thursday evening at uni with other students. It is good for exercise and meeting different people.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Playing a variety of Indonesian outdoor traditional games, such as marbles and 'engklek' with friends from the neighbourhood in an unconfined backyard, so everyone could come and join us.

What is your favourite local place to visit?

Lake Apex, which is not so far from my house.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Get married soon.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

I admire Agus Riady - he was my mentor for both academic and organisation. I have received plenty of useful advice to succeed in my study and become a wise person and useful for others. I admire Bagus Setiawan Satrio. He is quiet but has an engaging personality. He is a good listener and eager to learn how to get involved in student organisations and the local community, while he is still working out his study time management.