Intense buyer interest in basic Coast beach house

There was a tonne of buyer interest on Saturday for thus Mudjimba property.

There was a tonne of buyer interest on Saturday for thus Mudjimba property.

White hot Sunshine Coast buyer interest for beachside living has seen a horde of onlookers turn out to a Saturday afternoon auction of a basic three-bedroom brick home in Mudjimba which went under the hammer for $823,000.

Ben Thomson of North Shore Realty said there was a series of rapid-fire offers from the registered bidders for the old style 38 Sundew St set on more than 600sq m of land in walking distance to the patrolled beach.

"We would have had more than 100 people present," Mr Thomson said.

"Being a beach house, we did expect it to be that busy - it was a good active auction.

"It's in quite a tightly held street as well," he said.

Beachside living is really in demand on the Coast as this Mudjimba property showed.

Mr Thomson said the successful bidder was "just a nice young family who were familiar with the area".

"They were extremely excited, there were plenty of hugs and tears," he said.

"Everyone was happy with the result, both the buyers and sellers."

The property, rated by North Shore Realty as being in a high demand area, last sold in August 2007 for $460,000 and was first bought in July, 1989, for $33,000.

Core Logic property data showed that the median house price in Mudjimba had risen from $680,000 in November 2017 to $795,000 last November with 49 houses and 33 units sold in that month.