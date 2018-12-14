Integrity comes first for Trevor

Name: Trevor Pezet

Occupation: Farm Manager - Field Operations

Age: 42

Marital Status: Single

What do you enjoy most about your job? I love growing plants - nurturing something to grow successfully that is going to provide healthy food.

What made you get into the industry? I've always had a passion for horticulture, and the vegetable industry became my pathway.

What's the best advice you've ever received? Always have integrity - do the right thing, even when no one is watching...

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Black Eyed Peas at Johannesburg airport outside their tour bus and Sigrid Thornton ironically on a Harlem tour in New York.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Being fortunate enough to have travelled extensively, meeting and sharing experiences with so many people.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Poverty and hunger - our global food wastage and consumerism is getting out of hand.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? I'd say 30 - not so young as to be naive and foolish, not so old to think you know everything.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? Without a doubt fishing and camping with friends. Close second is a good snow-skiing trip.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Growing up in a loving family - youngest of four children. All of us had been adopted from birth over a 10-year period, not something you hear much of.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Enjoy a drive out through Heifer creek, and visiting weekend markets.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? 10 per cent to charity (likely children's disease research), help out family, then travel a lot.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? My parents, families farming across regional Australia, Dick Smith, Richard Branson.