‘Hottest cop’ in strife over bikini snaps

AN Instagram star and police officer known as Germany's "hottest cop" is back at work after receiving an official warning over her racy bikini photos.

Adrienne Koleszar, a police officer from Dresden, has managed to amass a 645,000-strong following on social media in recent years.

Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of the 34-year-old in bikinis and workout gear as well as snaps of her enjoying exotic locations all over the world.

Ms Koleszar, who was named "the most beautiful policewoman in Germany" in 2016, was granted six-months unpaid leave from her job, which she spent travelling the globe.

"I will not receive any compensation from the Free State of Saxony, live on my savings and on my social media activities," she told followers in a video posted in July.

But in December 2018, she was told she had to either return to the force by January 1, 2019 or resign forever, as the Dresden area was experiencing a significant shortage of officers and therefore could not allow her to extend her leave any further.

She was also told by bosses she had to choose between police work or the glamorous life of an Instagram model, with senior staff unhappy with her frequent sexy bikini shots.

On January 1, Ms Koleszar released a YouTube video in which she revealed she was returning to the force, following it up with an Instagram shot of herself in her uniform.

In the video she said: "I'm going to work. I'm going back on the beat, I'm putting my uniform on.

"I'm looking forward to January, even though I know it'll be a very difficult month. I don't have to give anything up.

"I'll still be on Instagram on social media - of course not as much as in the last six months but I'll still be just as present as I was before July 1," The Sun reported her as saying.

Ms Koleszar was also reportedly told by police chief Horst Kretzschmar that she must reduce her Instagram activity.

"Of course I had to consider whether I would go back on January 1 and whether I wanted to," she said in the clip.

"That's a decision I had to make for myself, because it's no secret that the half-year was a time when I thought about where I'm going.

"Am I happy with what I'm doing at the moment? Am I unhappy and do I need to change anything? It wasn't really any more than that.

"I've never been treated without respect because I'm the Adrienne you can see on the internet.

"I have no fear about returning to my duty, being on patrol and working my shifts. I'm convinced it won't hinder my work."

According to The Sun, Ms Koleszar earns around $4380 a month on the force.

The influencer's many fans were quick to congratulate her on her return to work on social media, with many sharing messages of support.

Continue the conversation @carey_alexis | alexis.carey@news.com.au