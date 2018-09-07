Why this picture is causing outrage

AN Instagram model has caused outrage by posing topless next to a memorial dedicated to WWI heroes.

Indiana, real name is Lauren Henson, wears just shorts and trainers in the saucy social media snap.

The 31-year-old clutches her boobs in front of a stone tablet bearing the names of fallen soldiers in a London church.

Her latest snap has more than 700 likes on Instagram, but she has also been criticised for disrespecting their legacy.

One wrote: "It just shows you have no respect for the people who gave their lives for this country."

"It's a shame you had to do it in front of a memorial to the people who died trying to protect this country. It shows zero class and respect."

Another said: "Not sure back drop is appropriate - sorry."

Indiana, an aspiring pop star from Loughborough, defended her actions.

She said: "Pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of sideboob."

She later explained in a lengthy Instagram post that she was embracing the freedom "those boys died fighting for".

People called the picture “disrespectful”. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram

She took a number of shots posing in front of the memorial. Picture: Indianathegirl/Instagram

