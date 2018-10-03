Instagram down in global outage

THE world's largest photo-sharing site is lurching from one disaster to another.

Just days after both of Instagram's founders resigned from Facebook, and only one day after a new boss was appointed to the company, the site and its app has crashed.

Reports of the outage began to emerge just after 5pm from Australia, Japan, India, America, the UK, and Europe, according to Aussie Outages.

The company's website displayed nothing but a "5xx Server Error" message, and the app told users, "We're sorry, but something went wrong".

The global outage is likely to inconvenience its more than one billion active monthly users and more than 500 million people who access the site daily.

It also comes at the worst time for the company, which only yesterday announced Facebook employee Adam Mosseri would lead it.

His appointment followed the double resignation of founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom on September 25, after reports of clashes with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg over the direction of the company and their dwindling authority.

Instagram users flooded Twitter to complain about the outage this afternoon, with most simply checking if their account was affected or it was a larger problem.

Facebook and Instagram have yet to reveal the reason behind the outage.