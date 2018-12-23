The $5500-an-hour secrets powering Australia’s top coaches

Every day Bradley Charles Stubbs talks to the universe. Better known as the "coach whisperer", Stubbs is one of the most enigmatic figures in Australian sport.

By his own admission he is viewed with great scepticism and cynicism by many in the high performance and sporting industry.

He tells of having A-League club bosses laugh in his face and has had more doors slammed shut on him than he can remember.

Yet throughout it all he has earned endorsements from some of the country's best and most respected coaches.

He worked with Trent Robinson and Michael Maguire in the years in which they won NRL premierships.

He helped Michael Cheika guide the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final, mentored Graham Arnold in 2017 when Sydney FC lost just one game during their A-League title-winning campaign and was hired by Eddie Jones, who then took England to a Six Nations win.

Speaking to AAP at the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic this week, Stubbs is sporting the 2018 NRL premiership ring, valued at $10,000 and featuring 160 black and white diamonds, which was gifted to him by Robinson as a token of his gratitude.

His methods and "Expect to Win" program are a closely guarded trade secret. He charges $5500 for an hour-long session, $33,000 for a month-long program and $99,000 for 90 days (the time he says it takes to re-program the subconscious).

But what exactly does Stubbs do?

"I haven't been to university, I've got no degrees, I spent 35 years researching human subconscious minds," Stubbs says.

"I program the brain to get the result, not like everyone else who talks about 'this is the way the brain works'. I write my own programs on how to get the best performance out of a human being.

"Out of that performance creates an energy called 'natural pure energy'. It's the most powerful energy a human being can create naturally to get performance in whatever they do - business, relationships, sport." Stubbs' interest in the mind began 35 years ago after his promising professional surfing career was snuffed out by a car accident.

He suffered a mental breakdown and was committed to an acute psychiatric ward where he was placed in a padded cell.

After he was released and a suffered a relapse, he became curious about his mind and began to dig deeper.

Stubbs wrote his first program in 1987 and has evolved his research since then. He has never undertaken any education in psychology and does not have any formal qualifications.

"I'm dyslexic, I've read two books in my life, my wife read me one," Stubbs says.

"I don't read books, I don't go to other people's stuff. Because I don't want to put any bacteria in the way I think.

"I'm a bit of a recluse. I don't go out much because I concentrate on what I'm developing." He teaches that thoughts are living beings and that they manifest everything in our lives.

"What I do is I talk to the universe," Stubbs says.

"Because belief is the most powerful energy you've got - the universe is the most powerful natural energy there is. With the two together, miracles happen. "If the universe is this natural, pure energy, why don't people learn how to tap into it? It's there for a reason." After reaching a level of acclaim through his achievements in sport, he is now concentrating on expanding into the business world and into Europe, Asia and the US.

He has plans for an online portal through which subscribers can tap into his teachings.

At this stage, he's unsure if he'll work in the NRL again.

"The universe is testing me right now, am I going to sit on the big chair, or am I going to stay the same - humble, grateful and giving," Stubbs says. "We get tested. The universe tests us. I'm not sure if I'm going to go back in the NRL. I haven't made a decision."

Stubbs believes he can manifest thoughts into reality and is known for making grand predictions which have ultimately come true.

Earlier this year he ran into South Sydney CEO Blake Solly in a cafe and told him his side would lose three of their last six regular round games and the Roosters would win the premiership - both of which came to pass. He says as far back as December 17 last year he knew the Tri-Colours would lift the trophy on grand final day.

So who does he think will win the NRL next year?

"I haven't looked at it," he says.

"I haven't decided if I will work back in the NRL."