Inside exclusive ‘adults only’ cruise

Virgin Voyages has released designs of its "rock star suites'' that will be on its first adults-only ship, the Scarlet Lady.

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson said his cruise venture would bring rock and roll to the high seas.

The company, hoping to cash in on the booming cruise market, says it was throwing out traditional cliches on luxury and formalities, instead bringing ''rebellious luxe'' to life at sea with the 78 suites.

Highlights of the Massive Suite, the top suite aboard the Scarlet Lady, include its very own guitar-clad music room, views of the ocean from every corner, and a massive terrace complete with its own Peek-a-View outdoor shower, hot tub, hammocks and a runway outdoor dining table.

A staircase will help passengers make their way on top of the table for dancing. The suite sleeps six and is nearly 200sq m.

The very lush look on board the Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady. Picture: Virgin Voyages

"Virgin has always avoided stuffy formalities and brought a lot of excitement and a bit of rebelliousness to our customer experiences," said Branson.

The Scarlet Lady's maiden voyage will be from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020 and accommodate more than 2770 passengers - described as sailors - and 1160 crew on board. The 110,000 gross tonne ship is being built in Italy.

"Whether they want to sleep all day, praise the sun with yoga at dusk or party all night, our rock star Suite Sailors can live out their fantasies aboard the Scarlet Lady," said Tom McAlpin, chief executive of Virgin Voyages.

The suite's design features nautical nods with a brass glam station and accenting beauty counter and bedhead lighting.

Each suite is equipped with a vinyl turntable.

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady is a 110,000 gross tonne ship is being built in Italy. Picture: Virgin Voyages

The suites are on the top of the ship and all are configured to maximise the view of the ocean.

Many of the ship's suites feature a Peek-a-Boo shower, an all marble shower with a dichroic glass window carved in the centre so ''Sailors'' can always look out at the ocean.

"Each suite will feature a specially-designed champagne table where an ice bucket fits perfectly at its centre next to stargazing loungers and hammocks.''

Those in the suites will get early access to on-board entertainment, restaurants, Shore Things, a private transfer to and from the ship in Miami and an exclusive express VIP pathway to the ship during embarkation.

The ship - the first of four - is described as a "sanctuary at sea" for holiday-makers over the age of 18. Fares have not been released.

Branson's other ventures have included music, trains, soda and a space travel start-up, Virgin Galactic.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission.

The Scarlet Lady’s maiden voyage will be from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020. Picture: Virgin Voyages