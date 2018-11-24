Bombshell Bouchard’s lavish lifestyle

Eugenie Bouchard lives a life most of us can only dream of.

With her long blonde hair, perfectly sculpted abs and golden Californian glow, tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard has become one to watch both on and off the tennis court.

A Wimbledon finalist with poster-girl looks, the tennis ace, 24, who was born in Quebec, has already amassed over $8.9 million in winnings and an impressive celebrity following including Drake and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber, The Sun reports.

Splashing her cash on watches worth $35,000 and a Louis Vuitton shopper worth $1800, Bouchard now has a cult following of nearly two million Instagram followers, who pore over her sporting prowess and the envy-inducing lifestyle that comes with it.

She's also known for her witty sense of humour, which has seen her mocking Kim Kardashian's naked selfies and dressing up as Kanye West.

Bouchard's first major breakthrough came when she won the junior title at Wimbledon in 2012. As a 24-year-old in 2015, she smashed Serena Williams on court in Perth and celebrated with a simple fist-pump and a joke that the best female tennis player in the game probably just "needed another coffee".

Quickly swept up for million-dollar endorsement deals with mega brands Coca Cola and Nike, Eugenie, or "Genie" as her friends and fans - named the Genie Army - call her, the Bahamas-based bombshell now spends her time off the court on a series of lavish getaways.

'BELFIES' AND WATCHING TV FROM A HOT TUB

Gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated twice, Bouchard is one of the most beautiful sports stars in the world.

With her army of fans following her every move on social media, Bouchard can usually be found sharing belfies - "butt selfies" made famous by Kim Kardashian - and bikini shots from her lavish trips around the globe or munching on her beloved McDonald's burgers and doughnuts.

Her gruelling fitness regime consists of four hours of tennis practice and two hours in the gym almost every day.

Speaking with Self magazine, the work-hard, play-hard star said she eats up to five bananas a day and fills up on protein, like eggs, in the morning and makes sure she's always on top form by snacking on energy bars and gels throughout the day, too.

On a recent trip to Morocco, the fitness fanatic shared the result of her hard work in the gym, posing in a hot pink bikini by a private pool she shared with friends.

In another snap, which gained over 200,000 likes, Bouchard showed off her backside in a thonged swimming costume while relaxing in a jacuzzi with its own wide-screen television.

Eugenie Bouchard posts plenty of pictures on Instagram.

But behind the belfies, the business-minded ace is still striking business deals.

Earlier this week, she headed to Miami for another shoot with Sports Illustrated, posing in high stilettos heels and a white dress while staying in a penthouse suite.

Former cover stars include Christie Brinkley, who launched her own skincare label, and Kate Upton, who launched a Hollywood career on the back of her modelling.

$35,000 WATCHES AND AN $18,000 HANDBAG ADDICTION

She may spend hours sweating it out at the gym, but Bouchard also boasts an impressive designer wardrobe.

The fashion lover can usually be spotted wearing her gold Daytona watch - a model which costs around $41,000 and a gold Kenzo ring.

But her ultimate weakness is handbags.

Her first ever splurge - after winning more than $3.5 million in prize money by the age of 21 - was a rather modest $1600 Louis Vuitton Everfall bag.

Now her wardrobe boasts a pink Gucci bumbag at $890, a Louis Vuitton holdall at $2250, and a red Chanel bag worth nearly $6000.

Although Bouchard is usually spotted in her sports gear - and has even been known to wear her lycra on nights out - her $1360 vintage Gucci sweater makes a regular appearance on her social media pages.

The tennis ace also splashes out on her beauty regime and is seen with a different colour manicure almost every week.

Along with her sports career, she's also been signed to top modelling agency IMG, who have the likes of Kate Moss and Bella Hadid on their books.

Bouchard has had plenty of wins off the court.

MATES WITH BIEBER AND DRAKE

The sports stunner is rarely seen without celebrity arm candy and posted a picture onto her Instagram page earlier this week showing her dancing up on stage with rapper Flo Rida at a bar in Miami's exclusive South Beach area.

Appearing to be a natural around famous faces, she captioned the picture: "That's just showbiz baby. Flo making all of us dance on stage with him."

Although she met her own rumoured boyfriend through Twitter, Eugenie previously admitted to having a crush on Justin Bieber, and the pair were spotting high-fiving and hugging during charity tennis match back in 2015 - before he dated and married Hailey Baldwin.

She's also been spotted with megastar Drake, who is also a fellow Canadian.

And Bouchard is no stranger to fame and fortune.

Growing up in one of the most exclusive towns in Canada, she admits her mum is a "closet royalist" who named her and her twin sister after Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice (she also has two other siblings, William and Charlotte).

Bouchard's dad is an investment banker and the family grew up on the same street as former Canadian president Brian Mulroney and his family.

SHE DATED A FAN SHE MET ON TWITTER

But when it comes to dating, Bouchard's type is a lot more down to Earth.

Last year, she went on a series of dates with one of her fans, John Goehrke, after losing a bet on Twitter.

He had asked her if she would go on a date with him if NFL side New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, which they did after a stunning comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

In December last year, she also appeared to have invited him to her place, posting a picture of them with the caption, "Look who came to see me. #superbowldate."

In the coming weeks Bouchard is set to have her sole focus on the game after being confirmed to play in New Zealand's ASB Classic Tournament this summer.

Somehow we expect she may still have a few admirers forming an orderly queue.

