Inside story of McCormack’s Barnaby beat down

NEW deputy leader of the National Party David Littleproud declared "the shenanigans are over" after the spill, but he has a job ahead of him with his Queensland colleagues instrumental in today's spill.

With what is believed to be a tight vote in the party room, the leadership troubles from continuing Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are far from over.

Members of the National party, including Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, meeting in the corridors as the spill took place. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Littleproud, Minister for Water and Emergency Management, declared it was time for the Nationals to get back to business and stop focusing on themselves.

"The shenanigans are over, it is time to get back to looking after those that are facing drought, that have faced up to these fires," he said.

"It's time for us to focus on them, not the party.

"We've got a commitment from everybody in that room that we have a responsibility as being elected from regional and rural Australia to be their vote in Canberra."

While Mr Littleproud has been elevated, Senator Matt Canavan's star has fallen.

The Rockhampton based Senator resigned as Resources Minister last night, after he revealed he would back Barnaby Joyce, his former boss, in the spill.

Asked about a potential for Senator Canavan to his portfolio, Mr McCormack simply said he wished the Queenslander well.

It is understood to have been a difficult decision for Senator Canavan, who had not made a decision on where to cast his vote until late yesterday.

Another Queenslander, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien cleared the way for the spill to happen.

He approached Mr McCormack after a lengthy Cabinet meeting yesterday to inform him about his plan to call a spill at the party room meeting to clear the way for Mr Joyce to run.

Mr McCormack took over in February 2018 after Mr Joyce resigned, but many of his colleagues have been disappointed in his performance.

They argue he has not been effective in fighting within Cabinet for regional issues and has a low public profile.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry was a solid supporter of Michael McCormack. Picture: Allan Reinikka

But not all hold this view.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has been a staunch supporter of the Deputy Prime Minister.

She was one of the three National MPs to walk into this morning's party room meeting in a public display of support.

"Michael McCormack is doing a good job. His leadership is like that of (former Deputy Prime Minister) Warren Truss," she said on Monday.

"He's the quiet achiever, he gets results behind the scenes, not trumpeting it in the media."