INSIDE A FEVER CLINIC: How patients are separated

by Judith Kerr
25th Mar 2020 1:56 PM
LOGAN Hospital's fever clinic ticks all the correct boxes by keeping patients requiring testing away from other patients, staff and visitors going into the hospital.


The test clinic is in a concreted alcove area adjacent to the hospital's Emergency Department and can only be accessed with consent from triage nurses after an outdoor consultation with a nurse.

A patient waits to be tested for COVID-19 at Logan Hospital.
All seats are outside and are more than 2m apart so no one encroaches on other patients waiting their turn to be assessed.

The testing area is screened off from the public and staff constantly wiping down chairs.

Staff all wear the correct protective gowns.

Testing centres are open from 7am to 11pm daily.

 

 

It is likely these clinics will shut if the virus becomes community acquired and is spread widely.

Queensland Health is urging everyone to sanitise their hands often and said anyone who is sick should stay at home.

Anyone told to self isolate must stay at home.

