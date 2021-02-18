Insane clip of Sydney Harbour madness

A fisherman on Sydney Harbour has captured frantic moments after a special forces helicopter clipped a cruise ship during a drill.

Shocking footage has captured the frantic moments that followed a special forces helicopter clipping a cruise ship on Sydney Harbour during an anti-terrorism drill - forcing the craft to make an emergency landing.

A fisherman on the harbour saw the dramatic events unfold at around 2pm yesterday as the defence training drill involving two helicopters took a dangerous turn.

His footage, uploaded onto Tik Tok shows the two helicopters hovering over the cruise ship, and defence crew members descending onto the vessel.

One of the helicopters clipped the ship. Picture: Tik Tok/spinking__

One of the Black Hawk helicopter damaged its rotor blade in the mishap, forcing the aircraft to land at Watson's Bay.

The crew were undertaking an anti-terrorism training exercise, when one of the aircraft collided with the mast of the defence leased Captain Cook Cruise ship.

The aircraft immediately headed for Robertson Park in Sydney's east, to perform an emergency landing, with the second Black Hawk close behind.

The personnel from the damaged helicopter were seen transferring quickly into the other aircraft and leaving the scene.

Residents in Watson’s Bay were stunned to see the helicopters land. Picture: John Grainger

Witnesses say the two helicopters had spent several hours winching on and off the cruise ship.

Watson Bay resident Paula Towers said the helicopter was very loud as it landed near her home.

"I saw it land quickly," she told Nine News. "I noticed there was another helicopter circling and it did a few sweeps, three or four sweeps, and then it did finally land."

A Defence spokesman said no civilians or defence personnel were injured.

The aircraft remained at Robinson Park overnight under guard to allow engineers to conduct further inspections and seek technical advice as part of the investigation.

