Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully provide an update about Paradise Dam during a visit to Bundaberg.
Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

Chris Burns
13th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
BARRISTERS involved in the Paradise Dam inquiry visited the site earlier this week, in the lead-up to next week's preliminary hearing.

A spokeswoman from the Commission of Inquiry said its counsel spent several days working in the region as part of their investigations.

Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully said the water supplier had responded to the commission's requests for information.

"We're not yet aware of what their requirements will be, but we will be fully supportive of the Commission of Inquiry," she said.

Recently the Commission of Inquiry made a call-out to the community, seeking witnesses to speak at the upcoming hearings.

The preliminary hearing will be held next Thursday in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Commissioner John Byrne will speak at the hearing, where he will give details on how the investigation into Paradise Dam's integrity was taken.

"Much like at the trial of a court case, at later hearings, in Bundaberg and in Brisbane, witnesses will give their evidence," a statement from the commission said.

"Usually, a witness will already have provided a written statement setting out the witness's evidence."

Involved parties will be given the key issues identified by the commission, four days after the first hearing.

The Bundaberg hearing will be held at the courthouse from March 3-6.

