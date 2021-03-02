Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Casey Brown was killed when the bus he was riding crashed and rolled while travelling to Proserpine.
Casey Brown was killed when the bus he was riding crashed and rolled while travelling to Proserpine.
News

INQUEST: Probe into fatal bus crash begins today

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The inquest into a fatal bus crash that claimed the life of Proserpine teen Casey Brown begins today.

Central Coroner David O'Connell will explore whether or not seat belts or a reduced speed could have prevented Casey's death.

More stories:

Farmer accused of serious environmental breaches

Council seeks court orders against Slade Point property

The 19 year old had finished his studies at Tafe in Cannonvale when he jumped on the bus travelling from Airlie Beach to Proserpine on February 16, 2016.

He had been one of 10 passengers aboard when the route bus, driven by experienced driver Alan Dorman, left the road about 1pm "for reasons still to be determined" and rolled.

Fatal bus crash at Cannon Valley near Airlie Beach.
Fatal bus crash at Cannon Valley near Airlie Beach.

The teen suffered traumatic head injuries and was comatose but alive when paramedics arrived. Tragically he could not be revived and died.
Two others also suffered serious injuries, which included a traumatic hand amputation.
Seven months later, in September 2016, police charged the 70-year-old Mr Dorman with dangerous driving causing death, but he died before the case was finalised.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mr O'Connell will examine a number of issues including what caused the bus to veer off the road and roll, if buses such as these should travel at a fixed maximum speed - even if it is lower than the speed zone - and if any new bus should be fitted with seat belts.
Up to six witnesses will be questioned over the next two days.

More Stories

coronial inquest fatal bus crash mackay coroners court mackay courts whitsunday region
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wanted man charged with weapons, drugs offences at servo

        Premium Content Wanted man charged with weapons, drugs offences at servo

        Crime Police have charged a wanted man with multiple offences after they intercepted him riding a stolen bike on the Warrego Hwy. DETAILS

        Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change

        Premium Content Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change

        Community FREE EVENT: The Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety aims to refresh senior drivers...

        Storms, hail possible as above average temperatures set in

        Premium Content Storms, hail possible as above average temperatures set in

        Weather The BOM says showers and possibly severe storms are likely this week in the Lockyer...

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.