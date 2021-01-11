Menu
An inmate has penned letters to her lover, breaching a domestic violence order (file image)
Inmate sends love letters to fiance, breaching DV order

Ali Kuchel
11th Jan 2021 2:40 PM

From behind bars, a female prisoner has breached a domestic violence order by writing letters to her fiance.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 11, after prison officers found letters addressed to her fiance.

The woman, who was sentenced to prison in May, was told not to communicate or attempt to find her fiance as part of the domestic violence order.

Outgoing mail at the prison was intercepted, and the court heard that a letter from a “K Lake” was addressed to the woman’s fiance.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the court that staff opened the letter on November 26, because there was no inmate called K Lake.

“She agreed her and the aggrieved had been communicating via post for a period of time,” senior constable Lowe said.

Officers found the letter was from the defendant, who pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order.

The woman told the court that there was in fact a K Lake at the prison at the time.

“We are a couple and we are actually engaged,” the defendant said.

“The officer that came through charged me and said she was making note there was no malicious content, it was all nice letter – as we are a couple.”

The defendant said her fiance wrote her two to three letters a week, providing her updates from the solicitor.

“He’s in contact with his solicitor at the moment to verify that order as we are each other’s supports,” she said.

“I know I can’t write to him.”

Magistrate Graham Lee said the woman had a “bad criminal history generally” but had not breached DV orders since 2019.

She was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

