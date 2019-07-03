Inland Rail on track in Gatton

AFTER many weeks spent occupying the spare offices of Gatton council, the staff of Inland Rail have at last officially opened their Gatton Office.

The opening of the office is an important development, allowing locals to easily meet and talk with the Inland Rail team, especially those whose businesses or properties might be affected by the coming railway construction.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the office was perfectly located. "It's about connectivity to the community,” she said.

"We're really grateful that they have a presence here, so that people can come and talk and ask about the developments.”

Many of the Inland Rail staff at the Gatton Office are local to the area, and maintaining a connection with the community is an important part of their plan for future developments.

"We know we're going to have impacts, so it's important for us to have genuine conversations with locals.” ARTC Director of Engagement, Environment and Property Rebecca Pickering said.

"We understand the need to be local and responsive. Days like today are critical to this journey.”

The event was commemorated with a morning tea and cake cutting, attended by Inland Rail staff, local council members, and landowners.