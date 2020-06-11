Menu
Nene MacDonald will sign with the Sharks – after dropping 9kg in six weeks.
Rugby League

Injury-hit Sharks land powerhouse winger

by Dean Ritchie
11th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
Cronulla have signed former St George Illawarra, Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast and North Queensland outside back Nene Macdonald.

The deal is expected to be announced by Sharks officials on Thursday.

Cronulla was chasing an outside back after Josh Morris' departure to the Roosters, Bronson Xerri's provisional drug suspension and Ronaldo Mulitalo's long-term knee injury.

MacDonald, 26, has played 96 NRL games over six seasons.

Just last week, a rejuvenated Macdonald took to social media to post: "120kgs down to 111kgs - five to six weeks! Lazy, drinking, down on myself then I decided to surround myself with a bunch of good boys wanting the best out of me and each other.

"(I) got out and started moving again, training again and playing some footy, staying active, eating well and never felt so happy and healthy, especially mentally.

"Couldn't thank the small crew we had around us enough. Love ya boys. #lesssgo #comeback."

 

 

Macdonald found trouble on multiple fronts last while with North Queensland, which included being dropped when late to training while, in June, a hire car leased in his name was found abandoned and damaged on Magnetic Island.

Macdonald was last November hit with a $700 fine and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Papua New Guinea-born Macdonald has previously played for the All Stars.

 

