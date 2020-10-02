Injuries plague Hawks one-and-only home game of season

GATTON Hawks have been forced to recruit new players for the last game of the minor round due to a string of injuries.

Tomorrow, the Hawks will play Valleys at Cahill Park, in their one-and-only home game of the season.

Coach Andrew Schmidt said the A-Grade side was forced to draw on new players, who wouldn’t be match fit, due to about five serious injuries in the past three weeks.

“They’re all keen to play the last home game, but we’ve lost so many due to injuries. The boys still want to bring their boots,” Schmidt said.

Front rower Caleb Powers is sidelined with an injury, as are three additional players.

“It’s been a bit of carnage the last few weeks,” Schmdt said.

“Shannon Hicks is still running on a broken rib.”

Gatton Hawks A-Grade Nathan Saliamungo. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

He wasn’t sure why there were so many injuries this season, but said it could be due to the size and strength of the Ipswich teams and a lack of fitness.

Schmidt predicted Valleys, who are in second place, would play Goodna in the grand final.

“We’ve got the home game (on Saturday) but its going to be hard,” he said.

An ease of coronavirus restrictions at 4pm today mean spectators can stand while enjoying a beverage, and attendance capping at the grounds has risen to 1000.

Club president Matt McDermott said the canteen and can bar would be open, plus the club would serve food inside and drinks on the deck.

“We’re hoping it will be a big crowd being the one home game of the season,” she said.

Prior to the Hawks taking the field at 5.30pm, there will be two other games.

HAWKS HOME GROUND GAME DETAILS

When: Saturday, October 3

Time: Gates open 12.30pm

Games:

1- Norths v West End @ 1.30pm

2- Souths v Goodna @3.30pm

3- Hawks v Valleys @5.30pm

COVID rules: Electronic sign in via EVA app, or in the book

Entry cost: $7 adults, kids free