Injured miner to speak about blast at Grosvenor inquiry

A worker injured in last year's blast at a Central Queensland mine will be the first to publicly speak about the disaster that left five men with serious burns injuries.

Wayne Sellars of Airlie Beach was one of the five miners injured in the blast at Anglo American's Grosvenor mine on May 6 2020.

He is expected to appear in person during Wednesday's Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry hearing in Brisbane.

Mr Sellars is expected to speak about last year's incident and answer any questions about it and related issues that board members ask him.

It will be the first time one of the injured Grosvenor miners will open up about what happened at the mine on the day of the blast.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

In May last year, another injured Grosvenor miner, Turi Wiki, spoke about his recovery in a statement after he was released from a Brisbane hospital.

"While I am out of hospital, I know the road to recovery is going to be a long one," he said.

"This has been a traumatic time for not only myself and my family, but for all the other victims and their respective families also.

"It is with this in mind that I ask that the appropriate respect be given to our situation.

"I cannot speak to the details of the incident due to the sensitive nature of the situation as well as for the respect that needs to be given to all in light of the circumstances."

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

More stories:

Mines warned before 'unannounced' safety visits

Mine's automated longwall operation 'exemplary'

Coal bonuses breed 'she'll be right' attitude to safety

The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry will enter its fifth week of hearings this week and will explore issues around Grosvenor mine, including the blast on May 6 2020 and the 27 methane exceedances that occurred between July 1 2019 and May 5 2020.

The public hearings for the board of inquiry have been adjourned until Wednesday April 7 because of last week's COVID-19 lockdown for Greater Brisbane.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons