One man was airlifted to the Prince Alexander hospital after a workplace incident in Taroom. Photo: Lifeflight
News

Injured man airlifted after being trapped under farm equipment

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
27th Apr 2020 11:16 AM | Updated: 28th Apr 2020 10:51 AM
UPDATE April 27, 6:00pm: 

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter has airlifted a man, after he was seriously injured when a grain feeder fell on him, north-west of Miles. 

The rescue chopper was tasked just before 11am.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a nearby oval, where they met the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter.

The patient was stabilised before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical crew.

He suffered a suspected spinal injury and was transported in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER April 27, 11.15am:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Taroom worksite after two people were reportedly hit by a piece of heavy machinery this morning.

It is believed the pair were 'struck by a grain feeder' in a workplace incident about 10.20am at an industrial site in Taroom, in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating one patient for 'minor injuries' and another for 'spinal precautions'.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked with taking both people to hospital.

