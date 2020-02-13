Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
News

Injune flood rescue “could have ended in tragedy”

Jorja McDonnell
12th Feb 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INJUNE police officer and swiftwater rescue crews have saved the life of a woman, whose vehicle was dragged 70 metres down a flooded river.

About 2.30pm on Tuesday, the woman's four wheel drive washed off a causeway 60km north of Injune, in floodwaters 1.5m deep.

Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.

It is understood she had safely crossed the flooded section earlier in the day, and returned to cross again that afternoon.

As she tried to drive through the floodwaters, her car was washed downriver and became fully submerged.

She was able to climb out, and cling to a tree until emergency services could pull her to safety.

Injune Division Sergeant Dion Horn said the incident is a reminder of the deadly nature of flooded roads.

"This really is an example of the old saying: if it's flooded, forget it," he said.

"While we are glad the woman is safe and sound, this situation could so easily of ended up in tragedy, and we urge all motorists to use extreme caution when approaching floodwaters."

Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.
Police and a rescue crew pulled a woman from floodwaters near Injune, after her car was washed away in the Dawson River.

More Stories

Show More
dawson river emergency services flood rescue injune swiftwater rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Which clubs will share in $30,000 of funding

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Which clubs will share in $30,000 of funding

        News MORE than $30,000 in funding will flow to community groups in grant funding.

        How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        premium_icon How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        News Casuals who work more than 38 hours a week need to be paid overtime.

        Council’s controversial door-to-door program comes to a halt

        premium_icon Council’s controversial door-to-door program comes to a halt

        News DESPITE wanting to push on with door-to-door inspections, council has pulled the...

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime QPS is about to undergo one of its biggest restructures.