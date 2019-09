BIG TALKS: Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge met with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan and member for Wright Scott Buchholz to discuss the impacts and challenges of the South East Queensland City Deal.

BIG TALKS: Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge met with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan and member for Wright Scott Buchholz to discuss the impacts and challenges of the South East Queensland City Deal. Contributed

JOBS, skills and infrastructure are three key elements required for South East Queensland's City Deal.

That's what local councils and federal MP's discussed during a meeting in the Lockyer Valley yesterday.

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge met with Somerset and Lockyer Valley Regional Councils to discuss the impacts and challenges of the SEQ City Deal.

