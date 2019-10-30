Information nights to help landowners

Fire management and native vegetation will be the focus of the information night coming to Kilcoy next month. Photo: Marty Strecker

WITH SPRING temperatures already spiking towards summer highs, fire management and native vegetation care are becoming increasingly important issues in rural areas.

These topics will be the focus of an information night held in Kilcoy next month.

Somerset Regional Council will partner with the southeast Queensland Fire and Biodiversity Consortium, Healthy Land and Water and Rural Fire Service Queensland to host the session.

The night will cover fire management roles and responsibilities, fire season planning and preparation, and managing fire regimes to protect and enhance native vegetation.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said landowners who were interested in improving their awareness and understanding of how to prepare for and manage fire on their land were encouraged to attend.

“A follow up workshop will be held in Kilcoy on Saturday, 23 November, for landowners who want to learn more about their land types and native vegetation and develop maps and plans to manage fire and other threats like weeds, pests and erosion,” Cr Lehmann said.

To take part in this workshop, landowners must first attend the information night and register online with Healthy Land and Water by Monday, 18 November.

The November 13 session will be free to attend, without need for registrations.

Light supper will also be provided.

The free session on Wednesday, November 13, will go from 6pm to 8.30pm, at the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre, 41 Hope Street.

For more information or to register for the 23 November workshop, click here, or phone Bruce Lord on 0427 013 284.