Info sessions to keep Inland Rail on track

ON TRACK: ARTC held an information session on the Inland Rail project on Monday evening to answer the community's questions. Dominic Elsome

THE INLAND Rail project is gathering steam, with more community consultation taking place.

ARTC held a community information session in Gatton on Monday, with project experts on hand to answer residents' questions and gain public feedback.

State program delivery manager Rob McNamara, said sessions like these were important opportunities for members of the community to get a better understanding of the project, and encouraged locals to attend.

"We really want as much feedback as we can get,” Mr McNamara said.

"It's absolutely essential, and if nothing else - we are going to be operating in this community for a long long time, so we need to get it right at the start.”

Nineteen members of the community attended the event on Monday night.

Laidley local Susan Morgan said afterwards she was still an opponent of the project, but it had been a positive experience for her.

"It hasn't relieved all my anxieties - it's (Inland Rail) going to have such an impact, but it doesn't appear to have any benefit for what we're going to lose,” Ms Morgan said.

"But I think it's a good thing - the people that heard my concerns were the people who could act on them.”

Glenore Grove's Laurel Linde agreed, many of her questions were answered.

"I'm impressed, all my questions were answered very well today. By everybody, they all have their areas of expertise. I feel good now... all my questions have been answered well.” she said.

More sessions will be held in the coming weeks at Grandchester, Forest Hill, Laidley, Helidon, and Gatton.

For more information, contact Inland Rail on 1800732761.