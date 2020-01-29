Influencers’ ‘insensitive’ posts slammed

Instagram influencers have been slammed for posing in face masks in exchange for "likes" as the deadly coronavirus continues to claim lives.

So far, the killer virus has killed more than 80 people - with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4500.

A growing number of countries around the world have reported cases as governments scramble to control the spread, The Sun reports.

However, multiple Instagram influencers have turned the outbreak into an opportunity to create vain fashion posts.

Steven Divish, donning designer gear, vainly posted a picture of himself on Instagram while wearing a black face mask. Picture: Instagram

While the intention behind the posts is to ask their followers to stay safe, it does somehow diminish the outbreak's intensity.

From China to the US, Japan and even India, the virus is infecting and taking lives.

In Australia, the Federal Government has updated its travel advice for China, warning all Australians should now reconsider their need to travel to the country.

INFLUENCERS SLAMMED

It is anything but a fashion statement and requires a hint of sensitivity from those who have a voice that reaches millions.

Steven Divish - kitted out from head to toe in designer gear - posted a model-like picture of himself wearing a black face mask, simply captioned: "Vibe check".

Another Instagrammer, Jada Hai Phong Nguyen, used the virus as an excuse for a fashion shoot after she posted a three-image slider of herself wearing a face mask.

Jada Hai Phong Nguyen appeared carefree alongside her dog as she posted a snap of her modelling a face mask to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She casually poses alongside her pooch, captioning her photo with tips on how to deal with the virus to her 88,000 followers.

YouTube star Jeii Pong also posted a picture of herself wearing a face mask - seductively pulling back her hair while wearing a low crop top.

But those posting such photos have been ridiculed by hundreds online, with many outraged by their "insensitivity".

One user called out Divish's post, writing: "Vibe check guy needs to get slapped."

Another questioned: "Who the f**k pairs a Red Jacket with a magenta fanny pack and has the audacity to caption 'Vibe check'?"

Coronavirus has killed more than 80 people — with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4,500. Picture: London News Pictures

Dismayed by the number of influencers taking the opportunity to pose in a face mask, one Twitter user exclaimed: "Everything is a fad to these people - they're not human."

Another user claimed how the masks were doing nothing to protect them from the virus: "Unless that's an N95 mask and they cover their eyes as well, that's not doing sh*t for prevention," they affirmed.

YouTuber Jeii Pong posed seductively while wearing a hospital face mask. Picture: Instagram

‘Everything is a fad to these people — they’re not human’, said one social media user. Picture: Instagram

Influencers have been slammed for posing in face masks for ‘likes. Picture: Instagram

It is not the first time an Instagram user has been taunted for their "distasteful" posts.

Just last week, a video surfaced of a Chinese influencer eating bat soup.

Wang Mengyun was forced to break her silence amid fears it was linked to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday a NSW university student became Australia's fifth confirmed coronavirus case. The outbreak has killed at least 80 people in China alone and sickened thousands of others, several hundred of whom remain in a serious or critical condition, according to official figures.

