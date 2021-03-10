Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

Where will your next top fashion shot be at? Come to Byron Bay!

If you are in the Byron Shire, or coming to visit Byron Bay for some fantastic shots, we have created the perfect influencer's guide to the Byron hinterland.

Photos from the Byron Lighthouse and Seven Mile Beach are must for every self-respecting selfie-taking influencer, but once that's done, what next?

How about an Italian pavilion topped by classic sculptures?

Or maybe a wonderful sunflower patch, or a creek in an idyllic rural spot?

All the places we have selected will allow you to park safely, none of them will have you running from incoming vehicles on a busy road, and you won't have to enter private property to get them.

Ready? Here we go:

1. New Italy:

Travel time: One hour from Byron Bay. 91 Km.

This wonderful village was founded in 1882 by immigrants from the region of Veneto in northern Italy, most of them survivors of the ill-fated De Rays Expedition.

It was almost destroyed by bushfires recently, but the place is still there, better than ever.

Today, the village offers an amazing Italian Pavilion with life-size reproductions of classic Italian sculptures.

Since you can't fly to Italy this year, darling, New Italy is the closest you can get, cara mia.

The Italian Pavilion at New Italy offers a very different kind of setting for beautiful images.

This fashionable lady is always ready to have her photo taken.

The Italian Pavilion at New Italy.

2. Flowers Road:

Travel time: 25 minutes from Byron Bay. 21Km.

Sitting right between the Byron and Ballina shires, this road is one of those blink-and-you-miss corners of the Northern Rivers that is full of amazing spots.

Locals tend to call it Flowers Lane, but to find it, search for Flowers Road, it's current name.

Located off Friday Hut Road, in between the fashionable towns of Newrybar and Bangalow, it can be a nice location for shoots between your breakfast at Harvest and your lunch at The Farm.

You don't need a 4WD to get there, but get your boyfriend / photographer / chef / emotional support person to be mindful of your Kia Sorrento on the drive up the road.

There are a couple of spots where you can safely park the car and there is no need to go into private property, the road is lovely enough and, with the right light, the images can be fantastic.

Flowers Road, one of the most unknown corners of the Northern Rivers, offers elevated views and only local traffic.

Flowers Road’s view to the Byron hills.

A couple of hundred meters towards Newrybar, Skinners Creek crosses Friday Hut Road at Brooklet, offering a space where pristine water flows freely.

Platypus are often seen in this area, normally at dusk, but if you see any, DO NOT TOUCH THEM.

They may be gorgeous but they do not appreciate human contact and fashion photo shoots.

Skinners Creek runs from Ballina to Byron Shire and crosses a number of roads.

3. Sunflower fields in Coraki-Casino Road:

Travel time: An hour and 15 minutes via Lismore or via the Pacific Highway. 92Km from Byron Bay.

In between the picturesque riverside village of Coraki and the town of Casino there is a wonderful couple of sunflower fields next to the road.

The owners are happy for people to stop safely and take some images of the flowers for a donation, and even purchase some.

All proceeds will go towards the Casino Cancer Group.

The Northern Rivers area is full of spots and corners where influencers can produce top content in a safe way, without travelling too far from Byron Bay.

Coraki is a great place for a stop.

It has a good bakery and pub and a couple of cafes. It's super quiet and it feels like you are back in time.

The rivers Richmond and Wilson meet there, it's a great place for a picnic near the water.

Coraki sits on the confluence of the Richmond and Wilson Rivers. Founded in 1849, it had a population of 1277 in 2016.

If you travel there via Lismore, you will find a number of fantastic rural spots and farming locations that will make a great background for that perfect photo.

This one below was taken at Tregeagle, in Alphadale Road, and it also has a safe spot to park the car and no need to intrude into private land.

Happy snapping!