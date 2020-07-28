Menu
Infected woman flies into Sydney on Jetstar

by Vanessa Brown
28th Jul 2020 12:23 PM

 

Close contacts of passengers on board a Jetstar flight which travelled from Melbourne to Sydney last week are being advised to self-isolate immediately.

NSW Health said a woman in her 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 was a passenger on the Jetstar flight JQ506. It is understood the woman is in isolation and contact tracing is underway.

A Garuda flight from Jakarta was also listed as a recent flight into Sydney with a confirmed case on board. While passengers are now in quarantine, NSW Health advise any close contacts are now being advised to self-isolate as well.

 

Passengers on board the flight are in hotel quarantine. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The rows on Jetstar flight JQ506 which are considered 'close contact' are passengers who sat in rows 10,11,12,13,14. The flight landed on July 25.

The Garuda flight GA712 from Jakarta landed in Sydney on July 22 listed close contact rows as 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.

All travellers returning or arriving from overseas or the state of Victoria are required to go into mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense in NSW.
The state health department advises that those who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case must self-isolate for 14 days.

News.com.au has contacted Jetstar for comment.

